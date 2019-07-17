Letter: Skydiving company should have been closed

If I was a state Department of Transportation official, I would have shut down Oahu Parachute Center LLC (OPC) for not having the proper permits (“Company in fatal Mokuleia plane crash didn’t have permit for skydiving,” Star-Advertiser, July 11). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.