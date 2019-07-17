 Letter: Skydiving company should have been closed
Letter: Skydiving company should have been closed

If I was a state Department of Transportation official, I would have shut down Oahu Parachute Center LLC (OPC) for not having the proper permits ("Company in fatal Mokuleia plane crash didn't have permit for skydiving," Star-Advertiser, July 11).

