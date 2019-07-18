TMT protesters in good spirits on day 4 at Mauna Kea

UPDATE: 7:50 a.m.

MAUNA KEA >>The protesters are emphasizing the use of non-violent protest.

“We don’t wanna do anything that creates the idea that we’re looking for any fighting,” one organizer said to the crowd.

Some expect more law enforcement to arrive around 8 a.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

MAUNA KEA >> Hundreds of protesters have set up on Mauna Kea Access Road today for what is supposed to be the fourth day of construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope, at the same place they were Wednesday.

At 7:20 a.m., protest organizers aren’t sure what to expect, but during a morning meeting they talked to protesters about what to do if they are willing to get arrested and what to do if they aren’t.

The crowd seems to be in a good mood, sometimes laughing at organizers’ jokes. About a dozen law enforcement vehicles have been set up behind protesters’ tents for hours but have not acted. None have appeared to arrive since.