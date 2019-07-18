Parental Guidance: ‘Stuber’

“STUBER”
>> Rating: R for violence and language throughout, some sexual references and brief graphic nudity.
>> What it’s about: An off-duty cop picks up an Uber driver and presses him into duty while chasing down a drug lord. The movie is also a commentary about our current American nightmare of late capitalist economics and unchecked law enforcement, masquerading as an “action comedy.”
>> The kid attractor factor: Teens will be drawn to the action comedy genre and humor.
>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Bad: Off-duty cops can torture and kill civilians in the line of duty. Being a “man” means being violent.
Good: One can be sensitive and expressive as a man in ways that can help all relationships.
>> Violence: Lots of extreme violence from the get-go: shooting, martial arts fighting, stabbing, torture, explosions, you name it.
>> Language: Swearing throughout.
>> Sexuality: References to sex and sexuality (often crude) and a scene in a male strip club that features graphic nudity.
>> Drugs: References to drug trafficking and drugs seen on screen.
>> Parents advisory: This profane and violent flick is for mature teens only.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.