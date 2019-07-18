Parental Guidance: ‘Stuber’

“STUBER”

>> Rating: R for violence and language throughout, some sexual references and brief graphic nudity.

>> What it’s about: An off-duty cop picks up an Uber driver and presses him into duty while chasing down a drug lord. The movie is also a commentary about our current American nightmare of late capitalist economics and unchecked law enforcement, masquerading as an “action comedy.”

>> The kid attractor factor: Teens will be drawn to the action comedy genre and humor.

>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Bad: Off-duty cops can torture and kill civilians in the line of duty. Being a “man” means being violent.

Good: One can be sensitive and expressive as a man in ways that can help all relationships.

>> Violence: Lots of extreme violence from the get-go: shooting, martial arts fighting, stabbing, torture, explosions, you name it.

>> Language: Swearing throughout.

>> Sexuality: References to sex and sexuality (often crude) and a scene in a male strip club that features graphic nudity.

>> Drugs: References to drug trafficking and drugs seen on screen.

>> Parents advisory: This profane and violent flick is for mature teens only.