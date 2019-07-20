Waipahu parking violation leads to drug, stolen vehicle arrest

A parking violation in Waipahu early this morning ended with the arrest of two people on multiple drug and other charges.
At 6:30 a.m., a Honolulu police officer ran a check of the vehicle, which allegedly turned out to be stolen.
Police arrested the 24-year-old male passenger on suspicion of second-degree, unauthorized entry into a vehicle.
The 22-year-old, female driver was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle; second-degree, unauthorized entry into a vehicle; driving a stolen vehicle; driving without a license; two counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug; third-degree promotion of a detrimental durg; and stolen property and other charges.
