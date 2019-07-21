Fault at Kauai power station causes island-wide blackout

A fault at the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative’s Kapaia Power Station today caused an island-wide blackout.

KIUC says all of its members lost electricity at about 2:30 p.m. but that it had restored power to roughly 90 percent two hours later. The utility also reported that the outage affected its phone system.

A KIUC spokeswoman said cause of the fault is under investigation.

She said the outage left the utility’s largest generating unit inoperable. As a result, KIUC is warning members that it may need to implement temporary, rolling blackouts if demand exceeds generation capacity, even if the likelihood of that happening is slim.

The spokeswoman said KIUC is keeping its members updated through social media.