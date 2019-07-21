3-year-old boy survives near-drowning in Kaanapali

Maui County officials say a 3-year-old nearly drowned Saturday after falling into a pool in Kaanapali.
They said the boy was blue and not responding when he was pulled from the water. By the time a county fire engine company and ambulance arrived at a Kualapa Place address, the boy was breathing but still not responding.
The ambulance crew treated the boy at the scene and transported him to Maui Memorial Medical Center.
