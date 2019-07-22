Lt. Gov. Josh Green visits Mauna Kea to meet with Thirty Meter Telescope protesters

Lt. Gov. Josh Green visited the base of Mauna Kea on Hawaii island this morning, meeting with Hawaiian elders.

One of the kupuna, Noe Noe Wong-Wilson, walked with Green to the elders’ tent on Mauna Kea Access Road.

Green also dropped off medical supplies as a donation and has volunteered his services as a doctor.

He said Gov. David Ige should meet face to face with the kupuna at Mauna Kea and noted that it’s a safe place.

On Friday, Gov. David Ige said the state was not poised to sweep project opponents from their encampment along Mauna Kea Access Road, which had been widely rumored. Green took to social media to publicly disagreed with the governor’s emergency proclamation in response to the protest. He said no project is worth damaging Hawaii’s social fabric.