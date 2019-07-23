Gov. Ige asks Mayor Kim to lead effort for peaceful resolution on Mauna Kea





Gov. David Ige today asked Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim “to coordinate both county and state efforts to peacefully attempt to reach common ground with the protectors of Maunakea and the broader community.”

Ige said that Kim “is closest to the situation and the impacts are greatest on the island he leads.”

“We both share the goal of achieving a resolution that is peaceful and satisfactory to as many as possible in the community,” Ige said in a statement. “I support the vision he has widely articulated for Maunakea as a beacon of hope and discovery for the world that brings us together rather than divides us. And we both understand that the issues underlying what is taking place today are far deeper than TMT or Maunakea. They are about righting the wrongs done to the Hawaiian people going back more than a century.”

While Kim “will be taking the lead, hard decisions will need to be jointly supported by the state and county and we will be working together to determine next steps that are in the best interests of all the people of Hawaii.”