Pot-smoking teen caused Maui brushfire, police say

Maui police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a brush fire that scorched 80 acres in Kihei.

Police and firefighters responded to the fire that broke out mauka of Piilani Highway and north of Mapu Place at about 9 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, police officers saw the suspect in the brush walking away from the flames. He was also covered with burns and ash when officers spoke with him, according to a police department news release.

Police said the suspect told officers he was smoking marijuana in the brush when embers from his pipe ignited the fire. Flames spread quickly and he was unable to extinguish it.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze after it burned 80 acres of brush.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree reckless endangering. He was released pending investigation.