Utility work to affect parking, traffic in Chinatown next week

Hawaiian Electric crews will be working to replace an underground transformer and cables in Chinatown next week, resulting in lane closures and no street parking in the area.

The overnight work will take place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Aug. 1. On Aug. 2, the project moves to daytime work from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The upgrades are part of a broader strategic plan to replace various equipment over the next five years to build resilience, said Hawaiian Electric, and improve reliability throughout Chinatown and the downtown business district.

From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, July 31 and Aug. 1:

>> Two lanes will be closed on North King Street between Kekaulike Street and Maunakea Street, and there will be no street parking.

>> Kekaulike will be open to local traffic only, and no street parking will be allowed.

>> A single lane of Maunakea between Hotel and King streets will be closed, and no street parking will be allowed on the left side.

>> A single lane of Hotel Street will be closed at the intersection with Maunakea.

From 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, only local traffic will be allowed on Kekaulike, and no street parking will be allowed.

From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, no street parking will be allowed on Kekaulike.

Motorists should exercise caution when approaching and passing through the work area. Traffic cones, no-parking signs and barricades will be in place. Special duty officers also will be present.