Search to be suspended for Kalaheo swimmer missing off Kauai

The Kauai Fire Department announced the multi-agency search will likely be suspended at the end of the day for a 33-year-old Kalaheo man identified as Fathi Twalib.

Unless there are signs or reports of the missing swimmer, the agencies will not continue their two-day search.

Twalib was last seen Tuesday swimming at Polihale State Park.

A witness reported that a swimmer failed to resurface after ducking into the water about 10 feet from shore.

KFD personnel responded at about 7:30 p.m. to a report of a missing swimmer.

The search involved personnel from the following agencies: Department of Land and Natural Resources, the Coast Guard, the Pacific Missile Range Facility, the fire department, the Kauai Police Department, Ocean Safety Bureau and Rescue 3 aboard Air 1.

Polihale State Park is closed today due to several shark sightings in the area.