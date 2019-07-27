‘Moana’ actress Auli‘i Cravalho to star in new Netflix movie ‘Sorta Like a Rock Star’

Hawaii-born actress Auli‘i Cravalho will be starring in Netflix’s new feature drama, ‘Sorta Like A Rock Star’ to be directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, according to Deadline.

Cravalho, who was the voice of Disney’s animated feature ‘Moana,’ will make a debut in her first non-animated movie.

“Happiness. Or is it joy? Gratitude? Humbled? Or maybe just, thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Yes, I think thank you will do,” Cravalho posted earlier this week on her Instagram page.

Cravalho previously played Lilette Suarez in NBC’s high school musical drama ‘Rise,’ which lasted for just one season.

“Sorta Like a Rock Star” will be adapted from the novel by author Matthew Quick, who is known for “The Silver Linings Playbook.”

The new Netflix film follows optimistic Amber Appleton who lives in a school bus her mom drives. A fatal tragedy threatens Appleton’s way of life. “Can Amber continue to be the rock star of hope?” a description of the novel said.

Filming is set to begin in October, according to Deadline.