Max Holloway defends UFC title with unanimous decision over Frankie Edgar

Max Holloway successfully defended his UFC featherweight title with a unanimous decision over Frankie Edgar in the main event of UFC 240 tonight in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
The judges scored the fight 50-45, 50-45 and 48-47 in favor of Holloway (21-4, 17-4 UFC), who has won 13 straight fights at 145 pounds.
Holloway successfully defended all but one takedown attempt by Edgar (22-7-1, 17-7-1) and kept the fight standing, where the smaller Edgar couldn’t get through clean against Holloway, who used his reach advantage to dominate.
Edgar, a former UFC lightweight champion who beat B.J. Penn three times, had blood coming out of his nose from the first round as Holloway routinely peppered him with a jab.
Holloway was coming off a loss in April against Dustin Poirier challenging for the interim UFC 155-pound title.
