This is not a drill: Gridiron Show ticket sales start Monday

Revisit some of Hawaii’s biggest taxpayer-funded follies and political faux pas from the past two years at “Gridiron 2019: This is Not a Drill,” running Aug. 29-31 at Diamond Head Theatre.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday for the popular Gridiron Show, which features some of Honolulu’s top journalists, public relations pros and stage personalities performing in skits, musical numbers and videos skewering major events and newsmakers.

The production — staged only in odd-numbered years — is a benefit for the Society of Professional Journalists’ Hawaii Chapter student internship program. It is always a quick sellout.

The producers prefer to keep the Gridiron’s contents under wraps but the show’s title is one major giveaway. Artistic director Robbie Dingeman did confirm some of this year’s topics without providing too many spoilers.

“The Honolulu City Council’s recent battles will get a makeover mashup with ‘Game of Thrones.’ Our writers also found inspiration in the never-ending rail project, monster houses and airline competition,” Dingeman said. “And the saga of the once-powerful former police chief and deputy city prosecutor Louis and Katherine Kealoha prompted a record number of parody songs and sketches.”

Hawaii’s congressional delegation will not be spared, she added, with bits on Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s presidential campaign, Rep. Ed Case declaring his inner Asian identity and Sen. Mazie Hirono’s salty response to President Trump’s policies.

Joining Dingeman as artistic director is Keoki Kerr, with stage professionals such as director Kimee Balmilero and musical director Roslyn Catracchia adding polish to the volunteer cast.

The curtain will go up at 8 p.m. Aug. 29 and 30, with two shows Aug. 31 at 3 and 8 p.m. There will be a preview show on Aug. 28.

Tickets are $70 for “super good seats” and $50 for “really good seats.” Although SPJ-Hawaii is a 501(c)6 organization, tickets are not tax-deductible. Purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com.

For more information visit hawaiispj.org or email smorita1@twc.com or call 352-4468.