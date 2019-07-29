 Authorities raid suspected Kakaako massage parlor
Authorities raid suspected Kakaako massage parlor

  By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 a.m.

  • DAN NAKASO / DNAKASO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu police officers took part on a raid on a suspected massage parlor in Kakaako this morning.

  • DAN NAKASO / DNAKASO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Investigators with the Honolulu Prosecutor’s office took part on a raid on a suspected massage parlor in Kakaako this morning.

Officers with the Honolulu Police Department’s Narcotics/Vice Division, Honolulu Prosecutor’s office and the Homeland Security Investigations division served search warrants this morning at a suspected massage parlor in Kakaako.

When no one answered the door at Ume Spa at 320 Ward Avenue, HPD officers used a battering ram to smash the door open.

The raid is part of an ongoing effort to crack down on prostitution in Honolulu, according to Acting Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto, who toured the business today.

