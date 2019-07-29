Gov. David Ige picks Rona Suzuki to lead Department of Taxation

Gov. David Ige has appointed Rona Suzuki as interim director of the state Department of Taxation. She replaces Linda Chu Takayama who will begin serving as the governor’s chief of staff on Aug. 1.

Suzuki has served as a senior executive assistant at the Department of Taxation where she has managed the department’s tax modernization efforts, according to a press release from the governor’s office announcing her appointment.

She previously served as executive director of the Office of Community Services, which oversees grant programs for low-income residents, immigrants and refugees, as well as social service agencies. The office falls under the state’s Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

Suzuki also worked for more than a decade in the private sector in the field of technology.

She earned a B.A. in economics and government from Claremont McKenna College in California and a master’s in business administration from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Suzuki will begin serving as the head of the Department of Taxation on Aug. 1. Her appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.