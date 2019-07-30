 Fatal Palolo house fire causes $240K in damage
    A man in his 60s died Monday afternoon in a house fire at 3290 Kalua Place in Palolo. It was the fourth fatal fire in Honolulu this month.

The Palolo house fire Monday, which killed a 65-year-old man, caused an estimated $210,000 to the structure and $30,000 to its contents.

It was the fourth fatal fire in Honolulu this month, fire Capt. Scot Seguirant said.

The fire broke out in a single-family home at 3290 Kalua Place.

The alarm sounded at 2:49 p.m., firefighters arrived at 2:54 p.m. and brought the fire under control by 3:10 p.m.

Ten units with 39 fire personnel worked to put out the fire.

