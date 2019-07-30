Musician Jack Johnson visits Mauna Kea for jam session with TMT opponents





Just six days after actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson visited Thirty Meter Telescope opponents on Mauna Kea, musician and environmentalist Jack Johnson paid a visit to protesters today.

Johnson arrived Monday night with his teen son Moe Johnson to visit Hawaii’s tallest mountain, which he called a beautiful place. Hawaii singer Paula Fuga arrived earlier in the week.

“We protect the things that we love, the people that we love,” Johnson told a crowd on Mauna Kea this morning. I’ve come to lend my voice to bring attention to your voices in any way that I can.”

This morning, Johnson performed “Better Together” and “Constellations” to a crowd of hundreds atop Mauna Kea. Fuga joined him for a jam session.

Johnson said he had fun spending the night jamming with protesters on the mountain.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Transportation workers installed barricades on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway next to Pu‘u Huluhulu.