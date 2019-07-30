 Letter: Tsuneyoshi’s challenge to HART, mayor needed
Letter: Tsuneyoshi’s challenge to HART, mayor needed

I just want to tip my cap to rookie City Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi for playing like a champ by standing up to our mayor and his cronies at the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (“HART should pay its own legal fees, councilwoman says,” Star-Advertiser, July 9). Read more

