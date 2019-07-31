Mongolia’s government gifts horse to Barron Trump

WASHINGTON >> It’s a “Victory” for President Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron.
The White House says Mongolia’s government has gifted the 13-year-old with a horse, which has been named Victory.
Press secretary Stephanie Grisham says the Trumps are “very grateful” for the horse, which will remain in Mongolia. Trump saw a photo and says the horse is “beautiful.”
Trump and Mongolia’s president, Khaltmaa Battulga, met at the White House on Wednesday. The country has a history of gifting its horses to dignitaries.
Donald H. Rumsfeld and Chuck Hagel received horses when they visited the landlocked nation when they were U.S. defense secretaries, as did then-Vice President Joe Biden.
Mark Esper, Trump’s new defense secretary, is scheduled to visit Mongolia next week as part of a trip to Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
