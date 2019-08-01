Warning signs posted at Alii Beach Park in Haleiwa after shark sighting

Warning signs have been posted at Alii Beach Park in Haleiwa after a shark was spotted chasing a turtle offshore earlier today.

City and County of Honolulu lifeguards reported witnessing a 6- to 8-foot shark about 50 feet from the beach at approximately 11:20 a.m.

Warnings are being made to all swimmers and others using the beach this afternoon. Officials ask beachgoers to use caution and check in with a lifeguard on duty before entering the ocean for the latest updates.