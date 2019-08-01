Hale Nani health care workers to strike Friday over low wages, understaffing

About 200 health care workers at Hale Nani Rehabilitation & Nursing Center are expected to participate in a one-day strike Friday over low wages and understaffing.

Unite Here Local 5, the union representing certified nursing aids, restorative nursing aids, dietary technicians and maintenance and housekeeping staff, said workers will be picketing from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1677 Pensacola St. with support from other union members from the hospitality, health care and airline industries. The strike at the nearly 300-bed nursing facility will run through 6 a.m. Saturday.

“According to workers they’re severely understaffed. Some CNAs have to do overtime, stay longer without replacements and some dietary technicians do more than one role,” said Local 5 spokesman Bryant de Venecia.

The union said workers want to set a new standard in an industry that is “notorious for treating staff and patients poorly.”

“Work overload due to under-staffing is a huge issue in all departments. We want to give patients the time and care they need,” Peter Rosario, a restorative nurse aide, said in a news release. “We demand Hale Nani to address the staffing problems and to give us workers what we deserve so we can afford to live here in Hawaii.”

A union contract with Hale Nani expired in December and Local 5 said there have been a series of negotiations, which have since stalled.

”Facility leadership has arranged coverage for all bargaining unit employees who choose to participate in the strike so that resident care will not be compromised because of the work stoppage,” said Hale Nani administrator Marlen Resiwain, adding that the facility is committed to returning to the bargaining table to reach a new contract.