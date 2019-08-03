23-year-old man charged with first-degree terroristic threatening

A 23-year-old man was arrested at 12:54 p.m. Friday in the airport area and charged with first-degree terroristic threatening and carrying a deadly weapon.
The Honolulu Police Department reported that a 52-year-old man complained the suspect threatened him with a knife at 11:50 a.m. Friday.
Police found and arrested the suspect without incident, and also arrested him for carrying a deadly weapon comprised of darts with barbed ends.
The suspect was in police custody pending investigation as of 1:46 p.m. Friday.
