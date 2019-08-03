Two deaths in Wahiawa area being investigated as homicides

In two separate incidents that occurred within an hour of each other on Friday night, two men were found in an unresponsive state in the Wahiawa area and died soon afterward, according to Honolulu Police Department reports.

At 8:55 p.m. Friday, a male victim of undisclosed age was found unconscious on a roadway in Wheeler Army Airfield. EMS responded and took him to a local hospital where he died.

At 9:45 p.m. that night, a 42-year-old male was discovered unresponsive at home in the Wahiawa area. He was transported by EMS to an area hospital and subsequently died.

Both incidents were classified as unattended deaths. Although there were no obvious signs of foul play in either case, both were passed to Homicide Detail for further investigation.