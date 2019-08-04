Water main break closes stretch of Portlock Road

A water main break has closed Portlock Road between Anahola Street and Lunalilo Home Road near Koko Head Neighborhood Park in Hawaii Kai.
It is unknown how many residents in the area are without water. Honolulu police and Board of Water Supply personnel have responded and ask motorists to avoid the area while repairs are made.
