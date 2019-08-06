3-alarm Waikiki hotel fire was intentionally set, investigators say

The Waikiki hotel fire Monday night that forced the evacuation of the building was intentionally set, the Honolulu Fire Department investigators determined.

They also estimate damage to the building at $1,765,650.

HFD has turned over the matter to police for further investigation.

The fire at the Waikiki Beachcomber By Outrigger broke out near a storage room on the 14th floor just before 8:36 p.m.

A fire alarm and sprinkler system were activated, which alerted occupants and kept the fire from spreading.

The fire was brought under control at 9:08 p.m. and was extinguished at 9:13 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire.

One unit on the 14th floor requested assistance to evacuate, but they were directed to shelter in place.

However, the building was evacuated by firefighters due to smoke.