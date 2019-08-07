 Letter: Hotel industry should help low-wage workers
Letter: Hotel industry should help low-wage workers

No exemptions to Bill 89 should be given to Kuilima Estates or parts of Waikiki that are not presently in resort districts (“Crackdown could hurt tourism,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 1). Read more

