New Orleans council votes to restrict Airbnb-style rentals

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The City Council in tourist-dependent New Orleans has granted final approval to major restrictions on short-term vacation rentals such as those arranged online by Airbnb.

Thursday’s measures include a ban on short-term rentals of whole homes in residential areas.

The regulations still allow homeowners to rent out part of the residences they occupy to short-term visitors. A person who owns multiple units on one property also could get short-term rental permits — if the person lives on the property.

Short-term rentals in most of the French Quarter are banned.

The changes were approved 7-0.

The restrictions result from complaints by residents who say short-term rentals are driving out full-time residents, driving up home prices, rents and taxes and diminishing the character of historic neighborhoods.