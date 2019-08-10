Corrections

>> The number of employees who routinely work at the Mauna Kea summit observatories is 50-75 people — a subset of the 500-plus employees, the remainder working at base facilities in Hilo and Waimea. An editorial on Page A14 Friday misstated the numbers.
>> Hawaii state Climatologist Pao-Shin Chu said the Central Pacific likely would see fewer hurricanes now that El Nino has ended. A photo caption on Page B1 Friday was incorrect.
