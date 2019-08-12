Warning signs posted at Makaha Beach after large, aggressive shark spotted

Shark warning signs were posted at Makaha Beach after a large, aggressive shark was seen at the beach Sunday night.
The 10- to 12-foot shark was spotted at the beach Sunday at 7 p.m., according to the city’s Emergency Services Department.
Lifeguards are monitoring the area this morning.
Beachgoers are advised to use caution if swimming in the area and to check with lifeguards for the most up-to-date information.
