Trump has talked about buying Greenland for U.S., source says

WASHINGTON >> Aiming to put his mark on the world map, President Donald Trump has talked to aides and allies about buying Greenland for the U.S.
A Trump ally told the Associated Press today that the president had discussed the purchase but was not serious about it. The ally spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.
Still, it wouldn’t be the first time an American leader tried to buy the world’s largest island, an autonomous territory of Denmark.
In 1946, the U.S. proposed to pay Denmark $100 million to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.
Neither the White House nor Denmark immediately commented today.
The story was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.