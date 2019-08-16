Going to the Cowboys-Rams game? Arrive early, pack light

Going to the Los Angeles Rams-Dallas Cowboys preseason football game tomorrow?

If you are, arrive early and beware what you can’t bring.

Aloha Stadium officials say anyone who plans to attend the sold-out NFL showcase game should arrive early.

The stadium parking lot opens at 11 a.m.

There is a $16 parking fee for cars and $31 for buses and limousines, and while electric vehicles are free those spaces are limited. You can only pay in case and have to show game tickets for entry.

Alternative parking sites for all vehicles are available.

Grammy award winner and Hawaii-born actress Tia Carrere will perform the national anthem prior to the 4 p.m. kickoff.

Live pregame performances are by Grammy-winning slack-key guitarist George Kahumoku Jr. on the field. The Maoli Band and Manao Company will also perform at the South and North Plaza, respectively from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Photos and autograph sessions with Rams legends including Eric Dickerson and Pisa Tinoisamoa — as well as Rams cheerleaders — will be in the makai courtyard located between gates 5 and 6.

Officials are reminding fans of the following rules inside the stadium:

>> Bags, backpacks and purses must meet bag policy guidelines. Each person is allowed to bring one clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.” Diaper bags are not allowed if they exceed the bag restriction. Express lanes will be available at each turnstile gate for individuals without bags.

>> Small clutch bags that do no not exceed 4.5” x 6.5” can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options.

>> Cases for binoculars and cameras are not allowed.

>> Each person will be allowed to hand-carry a blanket, poncho or jacket or soft-sided seat cushion.

>> Strollers are allowed, however they must be collapsible, fit underneath the seat and stored safely without obstructing the aisles.

The list of items NOT allowed is extensive: No umbrellas, coolers, noise-makers, outside food and beverages, illegal drugs, cans, bottles that include Hydro Flask and similar liquid containers, professional cameras with extended lenses, selfie-sticks, inflatable objects, fireworks, confetti, balloons, lasers, poles, sticks, skateboards, rollerblades, bicycles, animals except for ADA-compliant service animals, drones, or any items that may pose a health or safety issue.

The football game will broadcast on KHON FOX 2 and KKEA 1420 AM and 92.7 FM. It will also be livestreamed for free on www.therams.com.

For more information on stadium rules and alternate parking locations, visit: https://alohastadium.hawaii.gov/directions-parking/ramsinformation/.