Police open homicide investigation after man found with stab wounds in downtown Honolulu dies

Honolulu police have opened a homicide investigation after a man was found unresponsive with stab wounds overnight in the downtown area.
The victim, who appears to be a homeless man of about 60 years old, was found sometime late Friday night to early this morning and taken to a hospital where he died, police said. The man was discovered with multiple stab wounds near the intersection of Bishop and Beretania Streets, police said.
A motive was unknown, and the police did not have information on any suspects.
