Honolulu firefighters rescue 2 women from burning Waipahu townhouse

Honolulu firefighters rescued two women from the second floor of a burning townhouse in Waipahu early this morning.

Firefighters arrived at the Oasis Townhomes at 94-207 Waipahu St. at 12:21 a.m. to find a two-story townhouse building with smoke and flames coming from the bottom of the unit.

Two women, who were alerted to the fire by the commotion, were trapped upstairs in their unit, Honolulu Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters used a ladder to rescue the two women through a window.The two treated for smoke inhalation and transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services personnel, officials said. The women, ages 23 and 26, were treated at the scene and taken to a hospital in serious condition, EMS said.

HFD said that nine units, with 31 personnel, responded and had the fire under control at 12:28 a.m. and extinguished at 12:32 a.m.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

They said the unit had a smoke alarm but it is unknown if it was working.