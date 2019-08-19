Police reopen westbound lanes of Farrington Highway in Nanakuli after pedestrian accident

Honolulu police have reopened the westbound lanes along a section of Farrington Highway after an early-morning pedestrian accident in Nanakuli closed the road.

The collision occurred before 4 a.m., police said. Police closed the westbound lanes at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Kahau Street, and re-routed traffic at Auyong Homestead Road and Mohihi Street.

Police reopened the highway lanes at 5:20 a.m.