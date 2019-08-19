Police reopen westbound lanes of Farrington Highway in Nanakuli after pedestrian accident

Honolulu police have reopened the westbound lanes along a section of Farrington Highway after an early-morning pedestrian accident in Nanakuli closed the road.
The collision occurred before 4 a.m., police said. Police closed the westbound lanes at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Kahau Street, and re-routed traffic at Auyong Homestead Road and Mohihi Street.
Police reopened the highway lanes at 5:20 a.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.