Police arrest man indicted for sex assault

Police arrested today a 49-year-old man on a $50,000 grand jury warrant for sexual assault.
Tauta Vaa was indicted by a grand jury for four counts of second-degree sexual assault.
Police arrested him on the warrant.
Vaa was released on $50,000 bail.
