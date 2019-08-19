Ruptured gas line closes lanes on Farrington Highway in Waipahu

Police have closed two town-bound lanes of Farrington Highway in Waipahu because of a ruptured gas line.
The lanes are closed between Waipahu Depot Road and Mokuola Street, police said in an alert at about 2 p.m.
