Bay closes at Hawaii island’s Napoopoo Beach Park following shark attack

A female swimmer was attacked by a shark around 8 a.m. today at Napoopoo Beach Park on Hawaii island’s west side.

Hawaii County officials posted shark warning signs on both sides of Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park to warn beachgoers of the shark incident. The signs will be posted through lunchtime tomorrow.

The victim was transported to Kona Community Hospital, according to Hawaii County Ocean Safety. She was able to get herself out of the water and described an encounter with a blacktip shark, which still has to be confirmed by state officials.

The bay at the beach park, located at the southern end of Kealakekua Bay, will remain closed until at least 12 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard has also issued a notice to mariners of the incident.