Downed 60-foot tree blocks Auloa Road in Kailua

A downed 60-foot tree is blocking the roadway fronting 45-075 Auloa Road, according to police traffic dispatch.
Residents at a home located at the end of Auloa Road are reportedly trapped due to the fallen tree. Crews are on the way to clear the road. Traffic along Castle Junction and Pali Highway have not been affected at this time, according to police dispatch.
No other details were available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.