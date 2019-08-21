High surf advisory, record high temperatures continue

A high surf advisory remains in place for the south-facing shores of all Hawaiian islands through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Surf is expected to reach 6 to 10 feet today, then lower to 5 to 8 feet tonight, along south facing shores of all isles. Besides strong, breaking waves and shorebreak, weather officials warn of strong rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

National Weather Service forecasters, meanwhile, expect moderate and breezy trades to remain today, thanks to a high-pressure ridge north of the state. However, trades are expected to weaken on Thursday and Friday due to a shallow surface front approaching from the north.

Trades are expected to pick up once again for the weekend.

Today is expected to be mostly sunny and breezy, with winds at about 15 miles per hour. Heat indexes, a reflection of what it feels like when temperature and humidity are factored in, are expected to reach three digits today — as high as 100 in Honolulu, 99 in Kapolei and Kahului and 96 in Lihue.

The summer trend of record high temperatures continues more than midway through August. On Tuesday, a record high temperature of 90 degrees was set in Lihua, surpassing the past record of 89 in 2017. On Monday, a record high of 89 degrees was set at Hilo, breaking the record of 88 set in 2015. A record high of 89 was set in Lihua, surpassing 88 set in 2018.