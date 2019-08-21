Siren testing scheduled for Hilo and Puna this week

Siren testing is scheduled to take place in Hilo and Pahoa on Hawaii island on Thursday and Friday, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

The testing will take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Ainako Park, Malama Park, Mohouli Park and Waiakea Uka Gym in Hilo, as well as Pahoa Agricultural Park.

Residents nearby may hear the siren sound for 30-second to 3-minute intervals, as well as short blasts known as “burps.”

These sirens were installed as part of HI-EMA’s ongoing All-Hazard Outdoor Warning Siren Program. New sirens are being installed, while others are being updated statewide to make sure the public can be notified of pending emergencies.

Residents with concerns about the sirens or reports of siren malfunctions may contact the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency at 935-0031.