Former Saint Louis All-State football player transferring to University of Hawaii

A former All-State football player from Saint Louis School is transferring from Oregon State to the University of Hawaii.

“I can’t wait,” Isaiah Tufaga told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser this morning.

Tufaga, a 6-foo-2, 225-pound linebacker, said he finalized his decision on Tuesday, the final day of Oregon State’s training camp.

“It had nothing to do with football,” Tufaga said of his decision. “It had to do with things off the field. I figured coming back home is the best for me and my happiness. Playing in front of my family and friends is also another bonus. I figured it’s the best thing for me to do.”

He said he is in the process of submitting his application and transcripts to UH. UH’s fall semester begins on Monday. He said he expects to redshirt this year, in accordance with NCAA transfer rules, and then have three years to play three seasons.

After a standout career at Saint Louis, Tufaga was named to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s 2017 All-State team as a safety. As a true freshman in 2918, he played in nine games, starting five, as an OSU linebacker. He said he projects to compete at linebacker for the Rainbow Warriors.