 Woman who crashed into Hawaii Kai lagoon identified | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Woman who crashed into Hawaii Kai lagoon identified

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:40 p.m.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Authorities investigate on Aug. 20 after a car crashed into Hawaii Kai’s Kuapa Pond. The car went through a neighborhood park before landing in the water, a witness said.

A 62-year-old Hawaii Kai woman who died after crashing her Mercedes into a lagoon has been identified as Joanne Moncrief.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office identified Moncrief today and said the exact cause of her death was pending an investigation.

Police said Moncrief was traveling southbound on Opoi Street at Mariner’s Cove at about 12:10 p.m. Aug. 20, when for unknown reasons, she failed to stop and ended up in the lagoon off Niumalu Loop.

Paramedics treated and took her in critical condition to a hospital, where she died.

She was the 39th traffic fatality this year compared to 36 at this time last year.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Louisiana beats Curacao, wins first Little League World Series title
Next Story
McIlroy ends season with a $15 million bang at East Lake
Looking Back

Scroll Up