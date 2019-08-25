Woman who crashed into Hawaii Kai lagoon identified | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

A 62-year-old Hawaii Kai woman who died after crashing her Mercedes into a lagoon has been identified as Joanne Moncrief.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office identified Moncrief Sunday and said the exact cause of her death was pending an investigation.

Police said Moncrief was traveling southbound on Opoi Street at Mariner’s Cove at about 12:10 p.m. Aug. 20, when for unknown reasons, she failed to stop and ended up in the lagoon off Niumalu Loop.

Paramedics treated and took her in critical condition to a hospital, where she died.

She was the 39th traffic fatality this year compared to 36 at this time last year.