Maui police officer arrested following reports of inappropriate conduct, abuse of authority | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Maui police arrested one of their own tonight at the Kahului Airport on the strength of an arrest warrant based on information gathered in an ongoing criminal investigation.

Maui Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division detectives arrested Officer Brandon Saffeels at 6 p.m. today as he got off a flight arriving in Maui. He faces charges of attempted perjury, first-degree attempted hindering prosecution and tampering with a witness.

Hawaii News Now reported that a woman told them Saffeels had arrested her for allegedly driving under the influence.

Saffeels later allegedly texted the woman with inappropriate comments, but she did not want to turn over her cellphone to a police detective when she reported the incident to Internal Affairs, HNN reported.

Another woman also had come forward with a similar complaint, saying that Saffeels offered to throw a criminal trial after he arrested her for DUI, repeatedly asking her to come to his home, HNN said.

Maui Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu released a video statement on the MPD’s Facebook page addressing the arrest.

“The Maui community has been devastated by the recent report of inappropriate conduct and abuse of authority by one of my officers,” he said. “I know that many have come to question your trust in the Maui Police Department and, like you, am disappointed in these revelations.”

“We have taken action today,” he said, saying, “Officer Brandon Saffeels has been arrested.”

He assured the public that an administrative investigation will be conducted along with the criminal investigation.

“I will not tolerate any misconduct by any of my officers,” he said. “Throughout this investigation, we have to remember there is a process to address all manner of complaints.”

The chief also said: “It is with extreme regret that our community has to face these repulsive acts. It has cut deep into the fabric of our department’s mission statement and the spirit of aloha, but I hope that we can begin the healing process.”

He thanked the department’s men and women who work diligently for the citizens of Maui, and thanked the community members, who have shown understanding and shown support for those in the department who protect them.