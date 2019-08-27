Try a creative version of Mexican street corn for Labor Day | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

We ask a lot of elotes, the Mexican corn covered in mayonnaise, cotija cheese, chili powder and lime. Besides butter, this combination of ingredients is about the only alternative you’re likely to find at a cookout.

And yes, elotes are delicious. (They’re also a great dish to bring up when someone foolishly says they hate mayo, because in elotes, this divisive condiment is both the key ingredient and undetectable.) But why are they alone in the world of go-to cobbery? Why aren’t there more ways to corn on the cob?

There can be. There are now.

Use these six ideas as a starting point. Corn is wildly versatile; your favorite pantry ingredient of the moment will probably work slathered on corn. Just be sure to use butter, mayo or something thick and creamy to help the flavorings adhere.

Corn + tahini + lemon + smoked paprika? Corn + butter + anchovy paste + parsley? The world is your corn cob.

Some combos won’t seem too wildly adventurous. If you’ve had the pleasure of eating your way through a bucket of Maryland blue crabs, you’ve probably had Old Bay seasoning, and you know it’s old pals with corn.

But you’d be surpised at the other more worldly ingredients that can be applied to a cob.

Lime juice, fish sauce and sugar are a powerful combination at the base of classic Thai and Vietnamese sauces. They also form a three-ingredient shortcut sauce that complements many foods, corn among them.

For a Japanese approach, try miso blended with butter; for Italian, sprinkle corn with pecorino and Parmesan cheeses and black pepper, reminiscent of cacio e pepe pasta.

FIRST STEP: THE GRILL

For all these recipes, start by heating a grill to medium-high. Grill corn, turning occasionally, until cooked through and lightly charred, 10 to 12 minutes. (Alternatively, drop corn in a large pot of salted boiling water and cook for 5 to 7 minutes.) Proceed with the recipes …

Corn on the Cob With Lime, Fish Sauce and Peanuts

By Emily Fleischaker

4 ears grilled corn

1 lime

6 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 teaspoons fish sauce

1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/2 to 3/4 cup finely chopped unsalted roasted peanuts

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

While corn is grilling, zest lime. Set aside the zest, then cut the lime in half. Cut one half into four wedges and squeeze the remaining half into a small bowl. Stir mayonnaise, fish sauce and sugar into the lime juice.

Slather hot corn with mayonnaise mixture. Sprinkle with chopped peanuts, or, for maximum coverage, roll corn in peanuts spread on a plate. Sprinkle with lime zest and cilantro, if using. Serve with lime wedges.

BUFFALO CORN ON THE COB

By Emily Fleischaker

4 ears grilled corn

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons Buffalo-style hot sauce

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese, divided

Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

While corn is grilling, make sauce: In a small saucepan or skillet, melt butter with hot sauce over low heat (you can heat the pan right on the grill); stir to combine. Remove pan from heat and stir in 2 tablespoons blue cheese. Season with salt and pepper.

Slather hot corn with sauce (this gets messy, so do it on a plate or platter). Sprinkle with rest of the blue cheese.

CACIO E PEPE CORN ON THE COB

By Emily Fleischaker

4 ears grilled corn

1/4 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan, divided

1/4 cup freshly grated pecorino, divided

Fresh, coarsely ground black pepper, to taste

While corn is grilling, in a small bowl, mix together butter, half the Parmesan, half the pecorino, and a couple grinds of black pepper.

Slather hot corn with the cheesy butter. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and top each ear with a little more black pepper.

SPICY CORN ON THE COB WITH MISO BUTTER AND CHIVES

By Emily Fleischaker

4 ears grilled corn

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 tablespoons white miso paste

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

1 teaspoon shichimi togarashi (Japanese chili pepper powder) or crushed red-pepper flakes

Lime wedges, for serving

While corn is grilling, in a small bowl, mix together butter and miso paste.

Slather hot corn with miso butter. Sprinkle with chives and shichimi togarashi, and serve with lime wedges alongside for squeezing.

CORN ON THE COB WITH COCONUT AND LIME

By Emily Fleischaker

4 ears grilled corn

1 lime

4 tablespoons coconut oil

1/2 cup toasted unsweetened large coconut chips, finely chopped (or 3 tablespoons toasted unsweetened coconut flakes), divided

Kosher salt

While corn is grilling, zest lime. Set aside zest, then cut lime in half. Cut one half into four wedges and squeeze juice from remaining half into a small bowl. Stir coconut oil and half the chopped coconut chips into lime juice.

Slather hot corn with coconut oil mixture and season with salt. Sprinkle with lime zest and remaining coconut chips. Serve with lime wedges alongside for squeezing.

CORN ON THE COB WITH OLD BAY AND LEMON

By Emily Fleischaker

4 ears grilled corn

1 lemon

1/4 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/4 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning, plus more for serving

While corn is grilling, zest lemon. Set aside zest and cut lemon into wedges. In a small bowl, mix together butter, half the lemon zest and 1/4 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning.

Slather hot corn with butter mixture. Sprinkle with remaining zest and Old Bay seasoning, to taste. Serve with lemon wedges alongside for squeezing.

