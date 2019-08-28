Suspected trailer thief caught after he falls asleep, crashes into telephone pole in Waianae

Honolulu police arrested a 40-year-old man after he allegedly stole a trailer from Kalaeloa and crashed into a telephone pole when he fell asleep at the wheel in Waianae.
Police said the suspect took an unoccupied trailer from an enclosed property on Midway Street sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.
He subsequently fell asleep while operating a vehicle with the trailer in tow on Waianae Valley Road and crashed into a pole.
Police arrested him on suspicion of second-degree theft, driving without a license and criminal contempt of court.
