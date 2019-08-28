Corrections | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> The administration of Gov. David Ige confirmed last week that it will not draw funding from the federal Title X family planning program pending the outcome of a lawsuit challenging implementation of new rules. An editorial on Page A10 Tuesday misstated the administration’s position.
