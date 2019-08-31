Hawaii outlasts St. John’s in second match of Hawaiian Airlines Classic volleyball tournament

Junior hitter Jolie Rasmussen put down 16 kills and freshman hitter Hanna Hellvig added 15 as Hawaii outlasted St. John’s 26-28, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22,15-12 in tonight’s second match of the Hawaiian Airlines Classic volleyball tournament at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine, 2-0 for the first time since 2015, go for their 12th title in this event when taking on No. 13 Washington (2-0) in Sunday’s tournament finale at 5 p.m. In today’s first match, the Huskies turned back No. 21 San Diego, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 29-27.

The Toreros (0-2) will play the Red Storm (0-2) for third place at 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

A Pac-12 team has won the past four titles. The Wahine last won their signature event in 2013.

The match lasted 2 hours and 55 minutes. It was the second five-setter for the Wahine in as many nights.

Hawaii won the block battle 16-6.5 with freshman middle Amber Igiede in on eight to go along with 10 kills. Senior setter Norene Iosia had her second straight double-double with 27 assists and 12 digs.

Klara Mikelova led St. John’s with 17 kills and Rachele Rastelli added 16.. Libero Amanda Sanabia had a match-high 21 digs.