Swimmer rescued, resuscitated in Hana

A 38-year-old man was resuscitated with the help of bystanders and emergency personnel on Sunday in the sandbar area near Hamoa Beach in Hana.

The Maui Fire Department said in a report that the incident occurred about 5 p.m. in choppy waters, where the man was seen floating face down about 50 feet from shore. Bystanders pulled him from the water and began CPR before EMS personnel arrived. The man regained a pulse and was transported to Hana Airport and was flown to Kahului for treatment.

A second man, who had been unaccounted for but swam to shore shortly after rescue crews arrived, was also transported to Kahului.